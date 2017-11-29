Stormzy ‘honoured’ as he sweeps away competition at Mobo Awards

Stormzy promised to always remember his grime roots as he swept away the competition at the Mobo Awards with three wins.

The south London musician was named best male and scooped the best album prize for his debut release Gang Signs & Prayer.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, also won the best grime star prize and told the audience at the Leeds Arena he would always be “flying the flag” for grime.

3 MOBO’s, love you all, thank you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BKRwmFc7VM — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 29, 2017

Struggling to hold his three awards as he posed for photographs, he said: “This ain’t good when you’re drunk is it?

“Don’t drop them, don’t drop them…” he told himself.

On the wins, he said: “Amazing, incredible …. You watch the Mobos growing up so this is an honour.

“I’m so proud .. this is dreams come true.”

He said the best album win meant the most, explaining: “Best album … that’s the one I’m proud of the most because I put my life into my album.”

Stormzy performs on the Supervene Stage during the V Festival at Weston Park in Shifnal, Staffordshire. (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

The rapper did not have it all his own way however.

He was beaten in the best song category by fellow Londoner J Hus, who won with Did You See while hit track Big For Your Boots missed out in the best video category, with Mist’s Hot Property bagging the gong.

The show – co-hosted by Stormzy’s girlfriend, TV presenter Maya Jama – attracted a star-studded crowd and saw performances from rap duo Krept & Konan, Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers and US hip-hop star Cardi B.

Stefflon Don picked up an awards at the Mobos (Danny Lawson/PA)

Idris Elba is interviewed backstage with his Paving the Way award at the 22nd Mobo Awards (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

He added: “I’m so thankful to share this stage and be here as someone who is paving the way for you guys, I appreciate this.”

On the success of the Mobos – which celebrates music of black origin and has been running since 1996 – Elba said: “I remember when we used to watch all the big award shows in America and go ‘wow I hope we get an award show like that’. Well now we’ve got one, and it’s ours and we own it. You lot should be proud.”