Not3s: I want to take over the whole music industry

Rising star Not3s has plans to take over the music industry after being named in the BBC Sound of 2018 longlist.

The Addison Lee rapper called being included on the list a “beautiful feeling” as he took to the red carpet at the 22nd Mobos in Leeds on Wednesday night.

He told the Press Association: “It’s a phenomenal experience and the fact that I’m capable of getting myself out there and get my face out there and people are actually recognising what I’m trying to do… which is taking over the whole music industry.”

He also received a Mobo best song nomination for Addison Lee and praised the awards organisers for their celebration of emerging black culture.

He added: “Black origin is just growing as a whole… whether it’s in sports or whether it’s surgery or whatever it’s growing as a whole and stuff like this is keeping it alive, and making sure we all have a platform, which I love.”