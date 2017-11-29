Madonna ‘feeling sentimental’ as she shares montages of her children

Madonna has shared a string of sweet tributes to her six children, explaining she is “feeling sentimental”.

The Queen of Pop posted three montages of images on social media, showing her biological children Lourdes, 21, and Rocco, 17, and her four adopted children – David Banda, 12, Mercy James, 11, and five-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

The star, 59, wrote on Instagram: “Feeling Sentimental!! Wish that Time Could Stand Still for a Moment. (A Long Moment).”

The montages feature a shot of Madonna and Lourdes recreating an adorable shot of them when Lourdes was a baby.

Some photographs appear to have been taken at the singer’s home while many are of Malawi, where Madonna adopted her four youngest children.

Feeling Sentimental!! Wish that Time Could Stand Still for a Moment. (A Long Moment)

Wish they Never Had to Grow Up!!! Or lose their Innocence.

Madonna wrote on the last set of images: “So we Just Have to Keep on Making Good Memories because no one can take them away from us!!!!”