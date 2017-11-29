Lady Gaga shares touching tribute to late aunt Joanne for Grammy nod

Lady Gaga has paid tribute to her late aunt Joanne after receiving a Grammy nomination for her album, which was named after and inspired by her relative.

The singer’s record Joanne has been nominated in the best vocal pop album category for next year’s prestigious event, and she has thanked her aunt for giving her strength.

Lady Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia syndrome and previously tested borderline positive for autoimmune disease lupus, the illness that claimed her father’s sister’s life at the age of 19 in 1974, 12 years before the singer was born.

After learning of her Grammy nod, Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter: “I never knew her and she never knew me. But my knowledge of her strength in my ancestry through her struggle with #Lupus got me through a lot of pain.

“Today she got nominated for a Grammy. Thanks #Joanne. We love you. #ladygaga #monster #monsters #littlemonster.”

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has her aunt’s name tattooed on her forearm, and has spoken of how much of an inspiration she has been throughout her career.

The Perfect Illusion hit-maker also referenced her other Grammy nomination for her song Million Reasons in the best pop solo performance category.

“I love u so much. This is a day to truly celebrate lots of hard work, perseverance & gratitude through music.”

She added in a separate post: “Thanks so much for believing in me and healing with me through this album. #Grammys #ladygaga #Joanne.”

Million Reasons will have to fend off competition from Love So Soft by Kelly Clarkson, Praying by Kesha, Pink’s What About Us, and Sheeran’s Shape Of You.

Leading the way in the nominees is rapper Jay-Z, who is up for album, song and record of the year, while Kendrick Lamar is shortlisted for seven prizes.

Bruno Mars is also nominated for the big three including album of the year, where he is joined by Childish Gambino’s Awaken My Love!, Lorde’s Melodrama, and Lamar’s DAMN.

Record of the year sees Jay-Z and Mars face off with Lamar and Gambino again, alongside the year’s biggest hit – Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

The 60th Grammys will take place on Monday January 29 in New York City.