Jonnie Peacock will retain dancing skills for wedding day
The athlete gained skills but lost fitness during his time on the show.
Strictly Come Dancing’s Jonnie Peacock has said he would like to revive his newfound dancing skills on his wedding day.
The Paralympian recently became the eighth celebrity to leave the BBC One dance contest with partner Oti Mabuse after weeks of regularly dazzling on the dance floor.
But with the Strictly live tour coming up in the new year, he has no plans to hang up his dancing blade just yet.
In the meantime, the 24-year-old is set to return to the track and admitted he needs to focus on reaching peak fitness following his Strictly break.
While many stars in the past have lost weight while taking part in the competition, Peacock said: “I’ve probably lost some fitness. I was at the track the other day and did an endurance session.
“I’ve still got quite a bit of fitness left. I was able to recover pretty quickly. I wasn’t able to run particularly fast. I’ve got a little bit heavier. But so far it’s gone well.”
Peacock, who had his right leg amputated at the age of five after suffering meningitis, made his commitment to equal opportunities in sport clear throughout his time in Strictly, saying he wanted to be “judged like every other person”.
