Hollyoaks stars serve up some glamour at the Mobos

New mums Jennifer Metcalfe and Chelsee Healey swapped parenting duties for a night of glitz and glamour as they hit the red carpet for the Mobo Awards.

The Hollyoaks actresses both had babies this summer and showed off their post-pregnancy bodies at the star-studded event in Leeds.

Metcalfe, who welcomed a son in June, looked stylish in a patterned midi dress with a low neckline and a slit up the front.

Jennifer Metcalfe (Danny Lawson/PA)

The outfit featured a deep plunging neckline and a feathered skirt.

Chelsee Healey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tulisa (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stefflon Don (Danny Lawson/PA)