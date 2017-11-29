Menu

Hollyoaks stars serve up some glamour at the Mobos

Showbiz | Published:

Celebrities braved the cold weather for the Mobo Awards.

Chelsee Healey and Jennifer Metcalfe at the Mobos (Danny Lawson/PA)

New mums Jennifer Metcalfe and Chelsee Healey swapped parenting duties for a night of glitz and glamour as they hit the red carpet for the Mobo Awards.

The Hollyoaks actresses both had babies this summer and showed off their post-pregnancy bodies at the star-studded event in Leeds.

Metcalfe, who welcomed a son in June, looked stylish in a patterned midi dress with a low neckline and a slit up the front.

Jennifer Metcalfe (Danny Lawson/PA)

The outfit featured a deep plunging neckline and a feathered skirt.

Chelsee Healey (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tulisa (Danny Lawson/PA)
Stefflon Don (Danny Lawson/PA)
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
