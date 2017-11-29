Menu

Here are the winners of the 2017 Mobo Awards

Showbiz

Stormzy was a big winner at the Mobos this year.

Stormzy took home several prizes (PA)

This year’s Mobo Awards have been handed out at a star-studded ceremony in Leeds.

Here are the winners:

Best male act
Stormzy

Best female act
Stefflon Don

Best album
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Best newcomer
Dave

Best song
J Hus – Did You See

J Hus (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Best hip-hop act
Giggs

Best grime act
Stormzy

Best R&B/soul act (supported by Mi-Soul)
Craig David

Craig David.
Craig David (Aaron Chown/PA)

Best African act (in association with The Beat London 103.6FM)
Davido

Best reggae act
Damian Marley

Best jazz act (supported by Jazz FM)
Moses Boyd

Best gospel act (supported by Premier Gospel)
Volney Morgan and New-Ye

