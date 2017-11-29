Here are the winners of the 2017 Mobo Awards

This year’s Mobo Awards have been handed out at a star-studded ceremony in Leeds.

Here are the winners:

Best male act

Stormzy

Best female act

Stefflon Don

Best album

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Best newcomer

Dave

Best song

J Hus – Did You See

Best hip-hop act

Giggs

Best grime act

Stormzy

Best R&B/soul act (supported by Mi-Soul)

Craig David

Best African act (in association with The Beat London 103.6FM)

Davido

Best reggae act

Damian Marley

Best jazz act (supported by Jazz FM)

Moses Boyd

Best gospel act (supported by Premier Gospel)

Volney Morgan and New-Ye