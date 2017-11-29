Advertising
Here are the winners of the 2017 Mobo Awards
Stormzy was a big winner at the Mobos this year.
This year’s Mobo Awards have been handed out at a star-studded ceremony in Leeds.
Here are the winners:
Best male act
Stormzy
Best female act
Stefflon Don
Best album
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Best newcomer
Dave
Best song
J Hus – Did You See
Best hip-hop act
Giggs
Best grime act
Stormzy
Best R&B/soul act (supported by Mi-Soul)
Craig David
Best African act (in association with The Beat London 103.6FM)
Davido
Best reggae act
Damian Marley
Best jazz act (supported by Jazz FM)
Moses Boyd
Best gospel act (supported by Premier Gospel)
Volney Morgan and New-Ye
