Advertising
Day or night? EastEnders fans spot apparent continuity error
Did Whitney Dean wait all night at Walford East Tube station for Woody Woodward?
EastEnders fans were baffled when it appeared to go from night to day in a matter of minutes during the latest episode.
Viewers watched as Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) said goodbye to her friend Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) at the Walford East Tube station before heading off to Spain with Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan).
Minutes later, in the next scene, Whitney was still waiting for Woody to arrive to meet her before discovering a note he had left for her there, telling her she should stay in Walford.
However, while it was unclear how much time had passed, it was visibly much lighter and seemed to be daytime, suggesting that Whitney had waited overnight in the Tube station.
One wrote: “Did anyone else notice the fact that when Stacey was leaving the tube station after saying goodbye to Whitney one minute it was daylight, next it was going dark then hey presto daylight again #EastEnders.”
Advertising
Another said: “Poor Whitney @ShonaBM but at least she’s discover the ability to alter time. Day to night to day again #Eastenders.”
“Did Whitney wait all night? Was dark when Stacey left her… daylight when she found the note #EastEnders,” one commented.
Advertising
Other fans were more distracted with the storyline itself, with some mixed emotions over Woody dumping Whitney in spectacular style as he appeared to head to Spain without her.
One fan said: “OHMAGAAAAAD Mick and Whitney are meant to be together pleaseeeeeeeeeee…… THEY’RE SO GOOD TOGETHER!! #mickney #eastenders.”
“Whitney’s been left in the square. Oh Woody how could you! #EastEnders,” one viewer said.
Another fumed: “Oh FFS Woody you had one job… take Whitney, someone, anyone #EastEnders.”
EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.