Chloe Sims and Claudia Fragapane set for Take Me Out special

Chloe Sims and Claudia Fragapane will be looking for love on a special edition of Take Me Out.

Towie star Sims, 35, and gymnast and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Fragapane, 20, will appear on the popular ITV dating programme when it returns for a 10th series in 2018.

The pair will have their pick of 30 of host Paddy McGuinness’s favourite male contestants, who are back for another chance to find “The One”.

Chloe Sims (Ian West/PA)

To celebrate its success, matchmaker McGuinness will be reunited with some of the previous couples to reminisce about the moment their eyes met across the love lift.

A second special will see McGuinness play Cupid to a group of 30 older ladies who are hoping for a love match.



The new series begins early in the new year with a run of seven episodes, followed at a later date by the two specials.