The Archers star Timothy Watson to tread the boards in family drama

Timothy Watson – villain Rob Titchener in The Archers – has signed up to tread the boards in another family drama.

The actor will be appearing in The Winslow Boy, Terence Rattigan’s 1946 play, as barrister Sir Robert Morton.

Previously announced stars of the production include Only Fools And Horses actress Tessa Peake-Jones and The House of Elliott’s Aden Gillett.

The Winslow Boy will open at Chichester Festival Theatre next year (The Winslow Boy/PA)

Set against the values of 1910 Edwardian London and based on a real-life event, The Winslow Boy is the story of how a young cadet’s family are pulled apart after he is expelled from the Royal Navy College for stealing a five-shilling postal order.

The Winslow Boy opens at Chichester Festival Theatre on February 8 before going on tour.