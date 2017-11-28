Advertising
The Archers star Timothy Watson to tread the boards in family drama
The actor will be appearing in The Winslow Boy, Terence Rattigan’s 1946 play.
Timothy Watson – villain Rob Titchener in The Archers – has signed up to tread the boards in another family drama.
The actor will be appearing in The Winslow Boy, Terence Rattigan’s 1946 play, as barrister Sir Robert Morton.
Previously announced stars of the production include Only Fools And Horses actress Tessa Peake-Jones and The House of Elliott’s Aden Gillett.
Set against the values of 1910 Edwardian London and based on a real-life event, The Winslow Boy is the story of how a young cadet’s family are pulled apart after he is expelled from the Royal Navy College for stealing a five-shilling postal order.
The Winslow Boy opens at Chichester Festival Theatre on February 8 before going on tour.
