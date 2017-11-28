Strictly fans swoon as Gorka Marquez struggles to pronounce ‘supercalif…’

Strictly Come Dancing fans have found a new level of love for Gorka Marquez as the Spanish dancer struggled to pronounce the title of his own upcoming dance.

He and partner Alexandra Burke will take to the dancefloor for the musical-themed quarter final of the competition this weekend, performing their first Charleston so far to Mary Poppins tune Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

It comes just days after the show frontrunners found themselves in the dreaded dance off, but were saved by the judges as they eliminated comedian Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton from the competition.

? Actual gasps. Alexandra and Gorka are in the Dance Off. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/WPC5ybt7hC — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 26, 2017

As their upcoming act was announced in BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two on Tuesday, he could not quite get his tongue around the 34-letter word, but managed the Spanish translation perfectly.

He also had his language skills put to the test as presenter Zoe Ball asked him for his best cockney accent in tribute to his dance character Bert, originally played by Dick Van Dyke alongside Julie Andrews’ Poppins in the original film.

Viewers took to Twitter in stitches, with one commenting: “Gorka the Corker trying to say ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ is soooo cute.”

Gorka the Corker trying to say "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" is soooo cute ❤️ @gorkamarquez1 @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo — Alex Robins (@Alex__Robins) November 28, 2017

Gorka only managing to get to “Supercalif-“ <3 #ItTakesTwo — Sid (@StrictlySid) November 28, 2017

“Gorka trying to say the song name in English was so adorable! Sounds better in Spanish anyway,” added one.

Gorka trying to say the song name in English was so adorable! Sounds better in Spanish anyway!? #ItTakesTwo @gorkamarquez1 @alexandramusic @ZoeTheBall — Sinèad (@Is_Mise_Sinead) November 28, 2017

Another said simply: “Supercaligtaglsast- whatever… I love Gorka.”

Gorka trying to say "Supercalifragilisticexpalidocious" <3. #ItTakesTwo — Rebekah (@RebekahMacd) November 28, 2017

Marquez also won the heart of Ball as they took part in a very close dance step demonstration.

As they were instructed to press their inner right thighs to each other’s, Ball joked: “Everything they say is true. That is a dream.”

She then said: “I love you a little bit more every time I see you. Gorka, you can stay forever.”