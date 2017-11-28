Strictly Come Dancing musicals week: quarter final dances and songs revealed

Even though the sound of it is something quite atrocious, Alexandra Burke will be hoping her Strictly Come Dancing performance this weekend is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

The former X Factor winner and her professional partner Gorka Marquez will perform a Charleston to the above-mentioned song from the 1964 film Mary Poppins for Strictly’s musical-themed week.

From left to right, Alexandra Burke, Gorka Marquez, Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton during the results show for BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Holby City star Joe McFadden will take on a samba to Money, Money from Cabaret with his professional dance partner Katya Jones.

Thanks to everyone who voted for us to get through to the 1/4 finals this week! #strictly ? pic.twitter.com/aO8EWxG0ii — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) November 28, 2017

At this weekend’s quarter finals, former magician’s assistant Debbie McGee and her partner Giovanni Pernice will perform an American Smooth to Memory from Cats.

Thank you so much guys for the support ! Means the world to us! We loved the AT and we can t wait for week 11!! Most important thing.. @thedebbiemcgee you are a star!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/xvNLBQGRMu — Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) November 26, 2017

The Saturdays singer Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will aim to be the one that the judges want as they show off their fancy footwork doing a rumba to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease.

EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will take on an Argentine Tango, performed to the Phantom Of The Opera theme song of the same name.