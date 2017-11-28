Advertising
Strictly Come Dancing musicals week: quarter final dances and songs revealed
The couples will be hoping all the world’s a dancing stage as they battle it out in Strictly Come Dancing’s quarter finals.
Even though the sound of it is something quite atrocious, Alexandra Burke will be hoping her Strictly Come Dancing performance this weekend is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
The former X Factor winner and her professional partner Gorka Marquez will perform a Charleston to the above-mentioned song from the 1964 film Mary Poppins for Strictly’s musical-themed week.
Holby City star Joe McFadden will take on a samba to Money, Money from Cabaret with his professional dance partner Katya Jones.
At this weekend’s quarter finals, former magician’s assistant Debbie McGee and her partner Giovanni Pernice will perform an American Smooth to Memory from Cats.
The Saturdays singer Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will aim to be the one that the judges want as they show off their fancy footwork doing a rumba to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease.
EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will take on an Argentine Tango, performed to the Phantom Of The Opera theme song of the same name.
