Rochelle Humes hits back at critics after sucking out snot to help baby’s cold

Singer Rochelle Humes has hit back at followers who criticised her for relieving her baby’s cold by “sucking out the snot”.

The mother-of-two explained that she had no other option available when her daughter became bunged up in the early hours of the morning and searched for a solution online.

She told how she had received backlash after sharing the “unpleasant” experience with other mothers, but insisted that she “needed” to do it.

Speaking at the BBC Radio 5 Live Mum Takeover, The Saturdays star said: “She had a really bad cold, and I had just been through a really, really interesting evening.

“So I actually sucked the snot out myself. And it wasn’t pleasant. I shared it with a load of mums and they said, ‘Yep, done that before’.

“Now I know that i can go to the pharmacy and buy one of those things that help you, but at 3am it wasn’t available.

“I received a bit of backlash for it, but I needed to do it. What am I going to do?”

Humes, wife of radio host Marvin Humes, was joined by Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon, author Giovanna Fletcher, DJ Neev Spencer and station presenter Anna Foster at the event focusing on parenthood and mental health at Blackpool Tower on Tuesday.

One follower responded: “@RochelleHumes thank you for all you have done today! We need mums like you, who people know and respect, to speak out and get everyone talking. We can do this! #mumtakeover.”