Main category nominees for 60th annual Grammys

Here is the list of nominees in the main categories for the 60th annual Grammy Awards:

Kendrick Lamar attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles (PA)

Record of the year:

Redbone – Childish Gambino

Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

The Story of O.J. – Jay-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Woke up to find out that I’m nominated for 5 Grammys. I’m in shock. I’m so thankful man this is unbelievable. — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 28, 2017

Best new artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance:

Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

Praying – Kesha

Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

What About Us – Pink

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran arrives for the Q Awards 2017 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London (PA)

Best rap album:

4:44 – Jay-Z

DAMN – Kendrick Lamar

Culture – Migos

Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

The 60th Grammys will take place on Monday January 29 in New York City.