Advertising
Main category nominees for 60th annual Grammys
Find out who has been shortlisted for the top 2018 awards.
Here is the list of nominees in the main categories for the 60th annual Grammy Awards:
Record of the year:
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
The Story of O.J. – Jay-Z
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Best new artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best pop solo performance:
Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
Praying – Kesha
Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
What About Us – Pink
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
Best rap album:
4:44 – Jay-Z
DAMN – Kendrick Lamar
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator
The 60th Grammys will take place on Monday January 29 in New York City.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.