Menu

Advertising

Main category nominees for 60th annual Grammys

Showbiz | Published:

Find out who has been shortlisted for the top 2018 awards.

Jay-Z performs on the 4:44 Tour at Barclays Center on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Here is the list of nominees in the main categories for the 60th annual Grammy Awards:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Kendrick Lamar attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles (PA)

Record of the year: 
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
The Story of O.J. – Jay-Z
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Best new artist: 
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Best pop solo performance: 
Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
Praying – Kesha
Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
What About Us – Pink
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Q Awards 2017 – London
Ed Sheeran arrives for the Q Awards 2017 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London (PA)

Best rap album:
4:44 – Jay-Z
DAMN – Kendrick Lamar
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

The 60th Grammys will take place on Monday January 29 in New York City.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News