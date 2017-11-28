Made In Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt splits from Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell

Former Made In Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt and ex-Love Island contestant Jonny Mitchell have ended their relationship.

The celebrity couple were said to have enjoyed a whirlwind romance since the end of summer and were reportedly set to launch their own reality show.

A spokesman for Mitchell confirmed the split in a statement which read: “Jonny Mitchell and Stephanie Pratt have ended their relationship.”

“Jonny has fond memories of the times they spent together and wishes Stephanie all the best of luck in the future,” it added.

3 times is a pattern – pattern that will never change — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 27, 2017

According to reports, Pratt had posted a photograph of herself in tears with mascara running down her cheeks on Instagram on Monday which read “make-up by JM”. She later deleted the snap.

In a cryptic tweet she also posted: “3 times is a pattern – pattern that will never change.”

Last week Mitchell posted a photo of the couple on his own feed, writing: “Her majesty has returned.

“Can’t even begin to describe how much I’ve missed this girl. Think the grin says it all.”

He featured on this year’s series of ITV’s Love Island in which he attracted the criticism of viewers and a domestic abuse charity who accused him of “controlling and abusive” behaviour towards on-screen girlfriend Tyla Carr.

Women’s Aid CEO Polly Neate branded the reality star “possessive”, adding his actions indicate he believes he owns Carr.

He later said the comments were made “in extreme jest” adding “that was very tongue in cheek”.