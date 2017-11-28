Idris Elba ‘honoured’ to receive Mobo Paving The Way gong

Actor Idris Elba has said he feels “humbled” to be getting a commemorative paving stone from organisers of the Mobo awards.

The Hollywood star, who also DJs, is being honoured with a Paving The Way gong for his “achievements in the arts and contribution to British culture”.

A paving stone will be embedded at a location in London, where the Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom star grew up.

He wrote on Instagram: “As someone who once faced homelessness, I know how important it is to have access to something better, to feel inspired and reach for your dreams.

Elba added in a statement: “I feel incredibly humbled to receive this honour. I have always felt a need to shine a light and pay a lasting tribute to the place that helped shape me in Hackney. Thank you Mobo for finally giving me that opportunity with Paving The Way. ”

All recipients of the Paving The Way Award pay tribute to the area which influenced them in their careers by laying a commemorative paving stone.

The ex-Luther star will be presented with a stone, which will be inscribed with his own words and embedded at a place of his choosing.

Previous recipients of the award include Wiley, Ms Dynamite, Sir Lenny Henry and Nicola Adams.

The Mobo Awards take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Wednesday, where Elba will receive his gong.