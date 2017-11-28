Fans share respect for Iain Lee as he smashes high-flying I’m A Celebrity trial

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans have praised Iain Lee for facing his fear of heights in a suspended bushtucker trial.

The radio star proved doubters wrong following his disastrous challenge over the weekend, winning 11 food stars for the camp.

Tuesday night’s episode of the ITV reality show saw him take to the skies in the Bush Blaster rocket, digging through chambers of creepy crawlies to find the prizes hidden on the makeshift aircraft 100 feet in the air. He scored a bonus two stars as he leapt down at the end.

Struggling to decide what's more entertaining: Watching Bushtucker Trials, or watching @antanddec watch the Bushtucker Trials ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/EVr8JUwHgn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2017

Having confessed his deep-seated fear, he talked himself through the challenge by reminding himself it was “perfectly safe” and dedicating his win to his sons.

While he said he was “chuffed” with his achievement and had proved himself to be more than “dead wood” in the team, he admitted that he was left slightly uncomfortable by the safety harness chafing his testicles.

As he was welcomed back to the camp with open arms and congratulations from the campers, viewers on Twitter also showed their support.

One even wrote: “Iain Lee to win the this series defo defo,” while one commented: “Well done Iain you’ve gone up in my estimations.”

Ian lee to win the this series defo defo — julie jess (@jjess2010) November 28, 2017

Well done Iain you’ve gone up in my estimations ?? — Jacqueline Tarn (@MotherTarn) November 28, 2017

Another posted: “I cried!! Well done you @ianlee!!! Bloody brilliance! Xx”

I cried!! Well done you @ianlee!!! Bloody brilliance! Xx ??? — Louise Henley (@LoulabelleH) November 28, 2017

In a lengthier analysis, one person commented: “That was probably one of the best trials I’ve ever seen on I’m a Celeb (Despite the obvious low budget craftsmanship) but with the Music and Iains humour made it so great, including his little speech before the jump. Iain is growing to be one of my favourites so far.”

That was probably one of the best trials I've ever seen on I'm a Celeb (Despite the obvious low budget craftsmanship) but with the Music and Iains humour made it so great, including his little speech before the jump. Iain is growing to be one of my favourites so far. — Tom (@Tominatii) November 28, 2017

However, the campers’ joy was slightly short-lived when Lee’s efforts were rewarded with a meal of kangaroo tail. Rebekah Vardy said she did not “have a clue” how to cook it and struggled to make the best of the meat with a blunt knife.