Fans overjoyed as Masood returns to EastEnders

EastEnders fans are delighted after the sudden return of Masood Ahmed to Albert Square.

The character, played by Nitin Ganatra, stepped back into the BBC One soap on Tuesday night, more than a year since moving to be with his family in Pakistan.

It was a slightly awkward entrance for the much-loved character as he walked in on Carmel Kazemi, dressed up in lingerie.

His return will soon be followed by more family members as his aunt and uncle Mariam and Arshad Ahmed make their Walford debut.

The new characters, played by Indira Joshi and Madhav Sharma, will come to screens in the new year, renting number 41 from their nephew.

Brushing the circumstances of his arrival aside, show fans took to Twitter to share their delight at his return.

“I missed him!” posted one, as another commented: “Oh my God!!!!! Oh my God!!!! Masood! We have a Masood in EastEnders! Masood is in the houseeeee.”

However, some were glad to see him but were upset at the no-show by his children.

One said: “Delighted he’s back, now bring back Saynab & Shabnam.”

Another added: “Yes nice Masood is back – but only on his own.”

EastEnders continues on BBC One at 7.30pm on Thursday.