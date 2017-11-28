Bake Off stars volunteer cake-making services for the royal wedding

The Great British Bake Off star Selasi Gbormittah has hinted that his dream is to bake the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the news of their engagement.

The baker – a fan favourite in last year’s competition – joked that he had daydreamed about the couple considering him for the honour in a light-hearted Twitter post.

Sharing a photo of the prince and Ms Markle as they announced their happy news on Monday, he wrote: “Meghan: Can Selasi make our cake Harry? Harry: haha, now that’d be splendid! If only he has time and doesn’t mind! Friend: Selasi wake up…#Daydreaming #RoyalWedding.”

His comments come as he makes a return to the Bake Off tent with former hopeful Val Stones, this time judging the skills of series host Paul Hollywood in his new show Paul Hollywood: A Baker’s Life.

Candice Brown, who won the 2016 baking contest, also hinted that her wedding cake services would be available to the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Shortly after announcing her own engagement, she commented on the royal news over Twitter: “I love this soooooo much!!!!! Congratulations Harry and Meghan!! I make a mean wedding cake #theonlythingwehaveincommon #engagedamonthapart.”

This year’s contest winner Sophie Faldo, the show’s first victor since its move to Channel 4, added: “I am available to make the cake. #justsaying.”

With only a few details about the upcoming wedding so far announced, there is no word as yet about plans for a cake.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the big day – some time in May – will take place in St George’s Chapel in Windsor. It will be funded by the royal family and will be full of “fun and joy”, according to a royal spokesman.