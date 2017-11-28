AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young laid to rest at funeral

Friends and family of AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young have paid tribute to the Australian rock star at his funeral in Sydney.

The Scottish-born musician died on November 18 aged 64 after a battle with dementia.

His younger brother and AC/DC bandmate, Angus Young, carried a guitar at the ceremony at St Mary’s Cathedral and placed it in the hearse.

Angus Young, left, holds a guitar as the coffin of his brother Malcolm is carried to the hearse following his funeral in Sydney (Dean Lewins/AAP via AP)

Young was hailed as a “visionary” by his band as they paid tribute following his death.

“With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band,” they said in a statement on Facebook.

“As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.

“He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.

“He took great pride in all that he endeavoured.

“His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”

Angus Young (front centre) carries a guitar at the funeral of his brother Malcolm in Sydney (Dean Lewins/AAP via AP)

Angus said the bond he shared with his brother was “unique and very special”.

“He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever,” he added.

Young was replaced by his nephew Stevie for the band’s last tour promoting the 2014 album Rock Or Bust.

Malcolm is survived by his wife O’Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother.