Woman launches damages claim against Harvey Weinstein

A woman has launched a damages claim in London after saying she was sexually assaulted by Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Her lawyers say the claim is the first of its kind made against Mr Weinstein in England.

A damages claim against Harvey Weinstein has been launched in England (PA)

Paperwork outlining detail of the claim has been lodged at the High Court in London, lawyers say.

They say no date has been fixed for any hearing.

Solicitor Jill Greenfield, who represents the woman and works for law firm Fieldfisher, says her client is claiming damages for “personal injury” plus expenses and “consequential loss” arising out of “a series of sexual assaults” by Mr Weinstein.

She says claims have been made against Mr Weinstein, a Weinstein company based in London and a Weinstein company based in New York, and she had indicated alleged assaults happened “many years ago”.

A spokeswoman for Fieldfisher said she could not say whether the woman was British.

Detail of claim is listed on a claim form lodged at the High Court and dated November 23.

The form says the woman suffered “psychiatric damage” cause by “intentional assault”.

In early October, Mr Weinstein, 65, “sincerely apologised” for past behaviour following allegations of sexual harassment.

He said, in a statement from a publicist, that he planned to take a “leave of absence” from his business as he worked with therapists.

Mr Weinstein has been behind some of the biggest Hollywood films of the past 25 years.

Film website IMDB says he has been involved in the production of 20 films that have been nominated for the best picture Oscar – including

the Lord Of The Rings finale The Return Of The King, Shakespeare In Love and The English Patient.

Mr Weinstein and brother Bob Weinstein founded Miramax in 1979 and sold it to Disney in 1993.

They continued to work for the firm until 2005 when they set up the Weinstein Company, which spawned hits including The King’s Speech, Django Unchained and Silver Linings Playbook.

In 2004 he was made an honorary CBE for his contribution to the British film industry.

Earlier this year there were reports that several women had come forward to allege serious sexual misconduct.