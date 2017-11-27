Susan Calman: Strictly dance off was like racehorse versus Shetland pony

Susan Calman has joked that her Strictly dance off against Alexandra Burke was like a “racehorse versus a Shetland pony”.

The Scottish comedian became the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC competition at the weekend, after she and her professional partner Kevin Clifton found themselves in the bottom two with Burke and her partner Gorka Marquez.

Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two, Calman admitted she knew she did not have much of a chance against Burke, who has impressed the judges and viewers with her moves.

“Someone compared it to a racehorse versus a Shetland pony and that is possibly how it might have looked,” she joked.

Alexandra Burke (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Calman said: “I think everybody at home was also thinking, this is on a knife edge, she could really take this one…”

She added: “You have to acknowledge a situation – Alexandra Burke is an incredible dancer.”

The comic told host Zoe Ball she was doing fine after getting her marching orders and had some “great memories” of her spin on the dancefloor to take with her.

“It has just been incredible,” she said.