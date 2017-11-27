Sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor announced as Brit Award designer for 2018

Winners at next year’s Brit Awards will receive gongs designed by renowned sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor.

The British-Indian artist, who designed the ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture for the London 2012 Olympic Games, has created the award for the 2018 music ceremony with British creativity as his main inspiration.

The Turner Prize-winning artist follows in the footsteps of previous Brit Awards designers including the late Dame Zaha Hadid, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Damien Hirst and Sir Peter Blake.

Sir Anish Kapoor’s Brit Award (Brit Awards)

Brit Awards chairman Jason Iley said: “Sir Anish has created some of the most adventurous and memorable works of our lifetime which is reflected in the new Brit award.

“He constantly pushes boundaries and challenges the norm and I love the way he has re-imagined this year’s award. The beauty of this award is that it challenges perspectives. Every which way you look at it, you discover more.”

Sir Anish said: “I am pleased to have designed the Brit award for 2018.

“Sculpture is often a process of positive and negative form. I have made the award using both.”

Sir Anish Kapoor (Jillian Edelstein)

His career has spanned four decades and he has won several accolades, including the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and India’s third highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan.

He received a knighthood for his services to the visual arts in 2013.

Sir Anish has showcased his works of art all over the world and he was the first living artist to have a solo exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts.

The Brit Awards 2018 with Mastercard will take place on Wednesday, February 21 at London’s O2 Arena.