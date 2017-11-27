Rita Ora: The exhaustion that landed me in hospital was real

Rita Ora says she had no idea it was possible to be so exhausted until she ended up in a hospital bed.

The star, 27, posted a snap on Twitter last year showing herself lying on a hospital bed with an IV drip attached to her arm.

Now she has told the Daily Star: “I didn’t know you could be that exhausted until it happens to you, but it’s a real thing.

Today was pretty tough but I'm getting through it thank you all my fans and friends for the support! I love you!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kmn9Qr7IvZ — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 30, 2016

“I was genuinely that exhausted that I ended up in a hospital bed.

“I was just like, ‘OK, I think I need to chill’.”

Ora had told fans at the time: “Today was pretty tough but I’m getting through it. Thank you to all of you for the support! I love you! #exhaustionisreal.”

The Anywhere singer, who has been recording a second album, recently appeared on the red carpet for the MTV EMAs in a dressing gown.

“The awards opened with me in a robe and now it’s become a running joke! I think it is going to be my Halloween costume every year from now on,” she said.