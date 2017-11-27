Advertising
Prince Harry is a lucky man, says Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry in 2018.
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams has said Prince Harry is “a lucky man” after the couple announced their engagement.
The actress and the royal announced their news on Monday morning and a few hours later posed for photographs at Kensington Palace.
Adams, who plays Mike Ross, the love interest of Ms Markle’s character in the legal drama, posted a photograph of her on Instagram.
“Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”
Earlier, Adams shared the engagement announcement tweet and joked: “She said she was just going out to get some milk…”
Ms Markle’s on-screen father, actor Wendell Pierce, who plays tough-as-nails lawyer Robert Zane, also gave the couple his blessing.
He tweeted: “Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement.
“Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA.”
Ms Markle, 36, has played Rachel Zane in the hit US television show since 2011.
In her first joint television interview with Prince Harry, she confirmed she is giving up her acting career.
“But I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said.
Ms Markle continued: “It’s a new chapter. Right?
“And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years, so we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me, once we hit the 100th episode marker I thought ‘You know what? I have ticked this box’ and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there and now it’s time to, as you said, work as a team with you.”
Harry and Ms Markle gave the interview to the BBC’s Mishal Husain.
