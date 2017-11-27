Menu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement referenced in EastEnders

Showbiz | Published:

Kathy Beale was excited about the news.

EastEnders (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

EastEnders referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement just hours after the couple announced the news.

During Monday night’s instalment of the BBC soap, Shakil Kazemi (Shaheen Jafargholi) was seen glued to his phone as he walked into Kathy’s cafe.

When Kathy asked what he was doing, he replied: “Nothing much.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Eddie Mulholland/AP/PA)

Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) then grabbed the phone from him, gasping: “What! Harry and Meghan?”

The scene was filmed and inserted into the episode a few hours after Harry and Ms Markle confirmed they are set to wed in 2018.

Earlier EastEnders teased the scene, tweeting “Pssst! See if you can spot our topical insert in tonight’s #EastEnders!”

The message gave viewers a clue – emojis of an engagement ring, a bride and a church.

