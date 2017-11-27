Meghan Markle’s Suits husband-to-be cracks joke on engagement news

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star and husband-to-be on the series cracked a joke as he congratulated her following news of her engagement to Prince Harry.

The news of their engagement was announced on Monday morning and a few hours later the couple posed for photographs at Kensington Palace.

Patrick J Adams, who plays her on-screen love interest Mike Ross in the legal drama, commented on the official Kensington Palace Twitter post, writing: “She said she was just going out to get some milk.”

Ms Markle has starred in the hit series as Rachel Zane and her character may finally say “I do” after postponing her nuptials in the fifth series of the show.

Reports have said Rachel and Mike may finally walk down the aisle in the seventh series of the hit US TV show, which the cast have just finished shooting.

Photographs of the actress in a classic long white wedding dress from the fifth season have emerged online, although images of her rumoured season seven nuptials have yet to appear.

Ms Markle’s on-screen father, actor Wendell Pierce, who plays tough-as-nails lawyer Robert Zane, also gave the couple his blessing.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement.

“Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA.”