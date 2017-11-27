Menu

Advertising

Little Mix announce Summer Hits tour for 2018

Showbiz | Published:

The girl group will hit the road for a new tour in July.

Little Mix (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Little Mix have announced a new tour for 2018.

The girl group – whose Glory Days tour wrapped up last week – will play a string of dates across the UK next summer.

They shared a tour poster on Instagram and wrote: “The #GloryDaysTour might be over but we’re SO excited to announce that the Little Mix Summer Hits Tour 2018 is COMINGGG to the UK!

“Tickets are out THIS Thursday at 9:30AM GMT, so get ready…get set… ? X the girls.”

Other stops include Northampton, Lincoln and Aberdeen, with the last gig in Inverness on July 29.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News