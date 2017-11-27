Advertising
Little Mix announce Summer Hits tour for 2018
The girl group will hit the road for a new tour in July.
Little Mix have announced a new tour for 2018.
The girl group – whose Glory Days tour wrapped up last week – will play a string of dates across the UK next summer.
They shared a tour poster on Instagram and wrote: “The #GloryDaysTour might be over but we’re SO excited to announce that the Little Mix Summer Hits Tour 2018 is COMINGGG to the UK!
“Tickets are out THIS Thursday at 9:30AM GMT, so get ready…get set… ? X the girls.”
Other stops include Northampton, Lincoln and Aberdeen, with the last gig in Inverness on July 29.
