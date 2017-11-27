Advertising
Jeremy Kyle viewers annoyed by ITV’s Harry and Meghan wedding breaking newsflash
ITV broadcast a 30-second newsflash on Monday morning with Nina Hossain.
Viewers hit out at ITV after the broadcaster interrupted its ad break during The Jeremy Kyle Show to announce Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle.
But not everyone welcomed the interruption.
@lindafraser852 wrote o Twitter: “Prince Harry gets engaged. Now can we get back to Jeremy Kyle? I find how that girl has two men fighting over her more intriguing.”
@sandie_beech wrote: “Casually watching Jeremy Kyle on my day off when an interruption broadcast from ITV news comes on… I think we are going to World War Three or something and it’s Prince Harry getting engaged…”
@elskidmore wrote: “Breaking News, Prince Harry and Meghan are Engaged…….Come on ITN News I was watching Jeremy Kyle!”
@MeetMissJonesy wrote: “People reacting with shock and horror to Jeremy Kyle being disrupted by Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement is the most British thing I’ve seen in a while.”
@RussMcNally wrote: “News flash on Jeremy Kyle, Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle! Hardly the SAS going into the Iranian embassy while enjoying the snooker final…”
@mair_kirsty wrote: “Jeremy Kyle are you kidding? Special bulletin to announce Harry’s engagement. Happy for him but come on ….”
Hossain told viewers: “Good morning, we are interrupting the schedule this morning to tell you that in the past few minutes Clarence House has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged.”
