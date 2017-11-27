Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond replaced by Top Gear’s Chris Harris in parcel mix-up

Richard Hammond was briefly replaced as a presenter on The Grand Tour by Top Gear’s Chris Harris in a delivery mix-up.

Hammond – who quit Top Gear alongside James May after co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson was sacked by the BBC – appeared to lose his replacement job on Monday morning, according to an Instagram post by Clarkson.

He posted a photo of three parcels from Land Rover addressed to himself, May and Harris – who is part of the presenting team who took over Top Gear when Hammond and co departed.

Land Rover has sent us some parcels this morning….. A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:32am PST

His followers commented on the mistake with one calling for a Top Gear and Grand Tour crossover episode.

@Fireking posted: “What there ….. is going on , #BringBackRichardHammond.”

@Tomcsee wrote: “Topgear cross over? 🙂 like topgear UK vs topgear usa lol.”

@AidMason posted: “Just another short angry man hahaha I see no difference.”

@MarkKSimmons commented: “Glad to see you have replaced hamster with a real car enthusiasts not a short bloke from the cotswolds.”

Hammond was injured during filming for the Grand Tour’s latest series after the car he was in crashed and burst into flames moments after he climbed out.

The accident, which left Hammond with a broken knee, came nearly 11 years after he was in a high-speed crash that put him in a coma during his Top Gear days.

Clarkson was sacked by the BBC in 2015 for an “unprovoked physical and verbal attack” on a Top Gear producer.

The latest series of the BBC motoring show – now fronted by Matt LeBlanc, Harris and Rory Reid – ended in April.