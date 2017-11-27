Eric Clapton returning to Hyde Park to headline BST 2018 concert

Eric Clapton will headline Hyde Park next summer nearly fifty years on from his first performance at the royal London park.

The veteran musician, 72, is the latest act to be announced for the British Summer Time series, and will top the bill on July 8.

It comes 48 years after he performed to 120,000 fans at Hyde Park as part of supergroup Blind Faith. He also returned to the outdoor venue in 1996 and 2008.

Eric Clapton performing in Hyde Park in 2008 (Zak Hussein/PA)

Clapton said: “I have happy memories of performing in Hyde Park in the past and I’m really looking forward to playing there again – the whole atmosphere is very special.”

Also announced for the series of BST dates next summer are former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, singer Michael Buble and US star Bruno Mars.