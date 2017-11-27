Dame Jacqueline Wilson honoured at British Academy Children’s Awards

Dame Jacqueline Wilson has been honoured for her outstanding contribution to children’s media.

The author, 71, received the Special Award at the British Academy Children’s Awards.

She was presented with the accolade by Michelle Collins, who played the title role in the TV adaptation of Dame Jacqueline’s book Illustrated Mum.

Other winners at the ceremony at the Roundhouse, London, included online education channel TrueTube, which won Channel Of The Year, the first time the category has gone to an online-only channel.

First-time nominee Alhaji Fofana clinched the Performer Bafta for his role in Screwball, TrueTube’s comedy drama about two young people struggling through their first sexual encounter. The film’s creator, Adam Tyler, won the writing prize.



TrueTube’s success continued with a win in the Drama category for Like Me, a film about the perils of social media.

.@TrueTube on empowering the next generation to be tolerant, compassionate and empathetic #BAFTAKids pic.twitter.com/v01pfx8DUo — BAFTA (@BAFTA) November 26, 2017

Maddie Moate triumphed in the Presenter category, winning her first Bafta for her work on CBeebies’ Do You Know?

Our Family took home the Bafta for Pre-School Live Action, Hey Duggee collected the award in Pre-School Animation and the interactive app Hey Duggee: We Love Animals won for Interactive.

Meanwhile, the comedy sketch series Class Dismissed clinched victory in the Comedy category. Inside My Head: A Newsround Special, a film about mental health, collected the Bafta for Factual.



Bear Grylls’ Survival School came out top in the Entertainment category and Share A Story 2016 won in Short Form. It was the fourth Bafta for the programme in this category, having previously won in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The animated films of Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes won in the Animation category.

The ceremony was hosted by Doc Brown and presenters included Peter Andre, Matt Baker, Angellica Bell, Hugh Dennis, Rochelle Humes, Pixie Lott, Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.