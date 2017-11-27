BBC Music unveils Sound of 2018 nominees

BBC Music’s picks for the Sound of 2018 include a 15-year-old girl and three acts from Manchester.

Compiled by music experts including former winners and nominees Stormzy and Ellie Goulding, this year’s list includes 16 emerging talents who have been tipped for success in the coming months.

The competition includes US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, the youngest ever nominee at 15, and three hopefuls from Manchester – urban jazz performer IAMDDB, indie pop band Pale Waves and singer songwriter Tom Walker.

The other acts on the long-list are ALMA, Jade Bird, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Nilufer Yanya, Not3s, Rex Orange County, Sam Fender, Sigrid, Superorganism, Yaeji and Yxng Bane.

Now in its 16th year, the competition has been previously won by the likes of Adele (2008) and Sam Smith (2014).

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

Mac said: “I’m super excited to see so many young and innovative rising stars from around the world on this year’s Sound of 2018 long-list.

“Some acts will be brand new to UK audiences and many have already started to make an impact with us at Radio 1 and 1Xtra and out performing live. Countless numbers of talented artists have featured on previous Sound Of lists and I’m delighted by the level of talent presented again this year.

“I can’t wait to be a part of their journey and see what the year ahead has in store for them all.”

BBC Music editor James Stirling said he was delighted to be “shining a light on, and celebrating, such incredible burgeoning talent that make up the BBC Music Sound of 2018 longlist”.