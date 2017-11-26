Advertising
Viewers ‘crying’ as Amir Khan asks if there has ever been a female Prime Minister
Fans have been having a laugh about Amir’s blunder.
Amir Khan shocked I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers when he asked if there had ever been a female Prime Minister.
The boxer was talking about Stanley Johnson being elected Prime Minister of the jungle camp when he started pondering whether a woman had ever held the role in real life.
He looked a little embarrassed as the contestants reminded him of Margaret Thatcher – and Theresa May.
Viewers were flabbergasted by Khan’s gaffe.
“Anyone else almost peeing themselves with laughter from Amir?!” asked one fan on Twitter.
One tweeted: “Amir Khan: “has there ever been a female Prime Minister” That’s it, I’m done.”
“I can’t deal lmao,” said another, while one said they were “literally crying”.
Many people posted funny memes and videos expressing their feelings on Khan’s blunder.
In Sunday night’s episode, Johnson, father of Boris Johnson, was voted Prime Minister by members of the public and Georgia Toffolo was elected deputy.
The entire camp also took on a live Battle Of The Sexes trial which saw a male contestant and a female contestant going up against each other in a series of challenges.
They included Johnson and Toffolo eating witchetty grubs and Khan and Jennie McAlpine wearing helmets filled with creepy crawlies.
The boys’ team won the trial, meaning they have a head start in an upcoming race that has a feast as the prize.
