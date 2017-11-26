Three acts make it through to X Factor final

Rak-Su, Grace Davies and Kevin Davy White are this year’s X Factor finalists.

The three acts will battle it out to win the ITV show after the Cutkelvins and Lloyd Macey crashed out in the semi-finals.

The two acts were eliminated on Sunday night’s show.

They followed Matt Linnen, who received his marching orders on Saturday.

Grace Davies (Syco/Thames/ITV)

Macey, who was in Louis Walsh’s Boys category, thanked everyone behind the scenes, saying the entire X Factor team was “amazing”.

Judges Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Cowell each have an act in the final, with just Walsh having lost all of his hopefuls.

Bookies currently have boy band Rak-Su as the favourites at 1/2.

Osbourne’s remaining girl, Davies, is at 3/1 and White, who is in Scherzinger’s Overs category, is at 9/2.