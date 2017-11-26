Strictly’s Joe McFadden denies reports he’s quitting Holby City

Joe McFadden has suggested reports he is quitting Holby City might be premature, explaining he only said he will be leaving “at some point”.

It was reported that the Scottish actor and Strictly Come Dancing star was leaving the programme after four years to focus on a stage career.

McFadden, 42, was quoted by the Daily Star Sunday as saying: “Holby has been brilliant. They gave me the time off to do Strictly but sadly everything comes to an end.

“I’ve not got a solid leaving date, I just think that having done this show, there’s other stuff out there and doing live entertainment, it’s where my heart is.”

He was also quoted as saying: “I’m going back for a little bit but I can’t say too much else.”

However, the actor has now tweeted: “I confirmed nothing to @SuseHill.

“I said I will be leaving ‘at some point’.”

McFadden has portrayed surgeon Raffaello “Raf” di Lucca in the BBC One medical drama series since January 2014.