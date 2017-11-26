Rebekah and Jamie triumph in terrifying Bushtucker Trial

Rebekah Vardy and Jamie Lomas braved a dip with crocodiles to win food for their fellow campers during the latest I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

The pair were terrified as they were shut in a series of underground hollows for The Hole trial, the latest stomach-churning challenge on the ITV show.

In the first hole, Vardy and Lomas lay on their backs while thousands of creepy critters were poured on them, including 25,000 crickets and 50,000 cockroaches.

“If my husband’s voted me to do this, he’s so dead!” warned Vardy, wife of footballer Jamie Vardy.

Another compartment was filled with rats which crawled all over them.

“Arhh, I f****** hate rats, oh god, they’re my biggest phobia, this is my worst nightmare,” yelled Lomas.

Host Ant McPartlin called to check they were OK and Vardy joked: “Yeah, I’ve dealt with worse rats than these in my life.”

Things took a turn for the worse when it came to the third hole, as the panicked celebrities were joined by crocodiles.

“Oh my life, oh f***,” Vardy exclaimed as the crocodiles crept around them in the darkness.

As they shuddered, one even nestled into Lomas’s neck.

But the pair managed to stick it out as the timer counted down and secured all of the 11 stars which had been up for grabs, meaning a decent meal for the hungry campers.

“I feel ecstatic,” said Vardy, adding: “It was tough. It was mind over matter.”

Jamie Lomas (ITV)

When they returned to camp, Vardy and Lomas pretended they had only won three stars before admitting they had actually clinched them all.

“Becky’s like Bear Grylls,” commented comedian Shappi Khorsandi. “She looks like 1980s Cindy Crawford but she’s Bear Grylls.”