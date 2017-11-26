Menu

Paloma Faith dismisses wedding claims: I’m not married

Showbiz | Published:

The star also spoke of how she is raising her child, who was born in December last year.

Paloma Faith dismisses wedding claims: I’m not married (Ian West/PA)

Paloma Faith has said she is “not married” after speculation mounted that she had tied the knot in secret.

The singer, whose new album The Architect has just topped the charts, responded to reports that she and partner Leyman Lahcine recently wed.

She also took to Twitter to address the way she is raising her child.

Faith, 36, wrote: “For the last time I am raising my child to play with all toys I don’t need my child to be gender X I know what they are (private) and I’m not married!”

Global’s Make Some Noise Night 2017 – London
Paloma Faith performs at Global’s Make Some Noise Night (Ian West/PA)

She was also seen with the item of jewellery on the same finger at Global’s Make Some Noise Night event in London on Thursday.

Faith and French artist Mr Lahcine welcomed their first child together in December last year.

The singer had previously said she was raising their child as “gender neutral”, but she has since further explained that she was referring to the toys and clothes she chooses.

