Mick becomes friendly with charming new EastEnders villain Aidan

Mick Carter will become friendly with Aidan Joseph Patrick Maguire in EastEnders, but the new Albert Square villain’s intentions may not be what they seem.

In preview pictures from the BBC One soap, Mick (Danny Dyer) is seen speaking to Aidan (Patrick Bergin) after the Queen Vic boss spots the older man being mugged.

As they become acquainted, Mick reveals details about his financial concerns, which prompts Aidan to share some hints about his own shady past and further intrigues Mick to find out more.

Aidan then forms a new idea, but there could be trouble ahead for Mick as his new contact may not have his best interests at heart.

Aidan charms Mick in EastEnders (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Aidan, described as a “charismatic old-school villain” and an old friend of Phil Mitchell’s from prison, will first be seen in EastEnders from Monday November 27.

Hollywood star Bergin, who starred in Sleeping With the Enemy, plays the new character, who show bosses have promised will be part of a “truly explosive storyline” over the festive season.

Bergin previously said he was thrilled about being cast in the BBC soap as he has “watched and admired it since the days of Dirty Den”.

He said: “It is an iconic show that has the ability to shape the way people think, whilst also telling big explosive stories that keep the audience gripped.

Aidan Joseph Patrick Maguire, played by Patrick Bergin (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Despite the bond he and Phil (Steve McFadden) formed inside, the pair have not been in touch for years.

But their friendship is reignited when Aidan suddenly turns up on Phil’s doorstep.

EastEnders continues at 8pm on Monday on BBC One.