Kevin Hart feeling ‘beyond blessed’ as he shows off new baby
Kevin Hart is now a father-of-three.
Kevin Hart said he was feeling “beyond blessed” as he showed off his newborn son online.
The Ride Along star, 38, and wife Eniko Parrish welcomed Kenzo Kash Hart last week.
Hart posted a photograph of himself holding the baby, snuggled in a blanket, on Instagram.
The star also shared a moving message to his new son, alongside a photograph of the infant’s face.
“For we are blessed to hold you close/And feel your beating heart. The little life we hoped for/How wonderful you are.
“We raise our hearts with praise and thanks/For you our little gift. May God’s peace surround you/As you wake and as you sleep.
“And may you grow to live and love/And play your little part. In this world may your light shine/ And never be put out #Harts.”
Hart has two other children from a previous relationship.
