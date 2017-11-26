Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious video of fruit dance

Kate Beckinsale had a hilarious dance-off with her daughter – with the pair both dressed as fruit.

The Underworld actress shared a comical video on Instagram showing her and Lily, 18, bopping around the room, with Kate as a huge strawberry and Lily as a bunch of grapes.

The pair shimmy at each other as music plays in the background.

@lily_sheen rolled up on me with an aggressive stankface and a superior costume I’ll say it it’s true A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

Lily is Kate’s daughter with her ex Michael Sheen.

The actress has teased Lily on social media before, once sharing an embarrassing snap of her pulling a face and last year recreating her birth photo for a funny Instagram post.