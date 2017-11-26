Bryce Dallas Howard pays tribute to grandfather Rance following his death

Bryce Dallas Howard has paid tribute to her Hollywood star grandfather Rance Howard, who has died aged 89.

Director Ron Howard announced the news of his father’s death on Saturday, and the Black Mirror and Jurassic World actress – his daughter – later posted her own poignant message on the site.

She shared Henry Van Dyke’s poem Gone From My Sight along with the message: “My grandfather, the patriarch of our family’s favourite poem, he could recite it from heart.

“I think I’ll do the same now.”

The Van Dyke poem about death ends: “Her diminished size is in me, not in her. And just at the moment when someone at my side says, ‘There, she is gone,” there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, ‘Here she comes!’

“And that is dying.”

Rance, whose acting career started in the late 1940s and included more than 250 roles, died on Saturday.

Ron wrote, on behalf of himself and his brother Clint: “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons.

“Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity.

“A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

Actors including Russell Crowe, Corey Feldman and Josh Gad paid tribute to Rance.

Crowe shared his condolences with Ron, and added: “He was a fine man indeed was Rance Howard. Fine man, fine actor. Being in his company was always a pleasure.”

Frozen star Gad said: “Today we lost one of the greats: #RanceHoward, who I was proud to call a personal friend. When I first arrived in LA, he opened his home to me & made me feel like family.

“He was a legend, both as a person & performer. @BryceDHoward & @RealRonHoward sending lots of love.”

Feldman, who worked with Rance on 1997 film Busted, described him as a “legendary actor and a kind good hearted man” and a “pioneer of his craft”.

Rance appeared in several of his son’s films including Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Splash, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Parenthood and Grand Theft Auto.

Other film credits include Chinatown and the 2013 drama Nebraska, and on television he appeared in many series including Seinfeld, Murder She Wrote, NCIS: Los Angeles, Grey’s Anatomy and Happy Days.