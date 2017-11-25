TV presenter Simon Thomas “crushed with indescribable pain” after death of wife

Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas has revealed his wife Gemma has died, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Thomas, now an anchor on Sky Sports, said he he was “crushed with indescribable pain” following the death of his 40-year-old wife.

Acute myeloid leukaemia is a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

Thomas, 44, wrote an emotional post on Twitter.

Today I am crushed with indescribable pain. Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends. If you are a prayer – pray for my boy Ethan. 8yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you. — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasSky) November 25, 2017

Norfolk-born Thomas joined Blue Peter in 1999, replacing Richard Bacon, and worked alongside the likes of Konnie Huq, Matt Baker and Zoe Salmon during his six years on the BBC children’s show.

He left for Sky Sports in 2005 and has worked on a number of projects, most recently presenting live Premier League coverage for the channel.

A Sky Sports spokesman said: “We are shocked and devastated to hear Simon’s news. All our thoughts are with him and his family during this terribly sad time.”