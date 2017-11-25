Stanley Johnson offers ‘hilarious’ take on Man’s Not Hot on I’m A Celeb

Stanley Johnson provided I’m A Celebrity viewers with a “hilarious” version of comedian Michael Dapaah’s Man’s Not Hot on Saturday night.

Boxing champion Amir Khan told the father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to say the title of the viral-track – which spawned from Dapaah’s appearance on Radio 1Xtra earlier this year.

In his bid to utter the phrase Johnson inadvertently said, “Man’s hot cock,” leaving his fellow campmates in hysterics.

Viewers on social media were equally amused with some photoshopping Johnson’s face in the place of Dapaah.

Dapaah himself labelled Khan and Johnson “legends”.

@XZahida posted on Twitter: “Man hot cock awww Stanley hahaha, he’s providing everyone with so many giggles. What a treasure.”

@MMilannnnn wrote: “Amir Khan was telling Boris Johnson’s dad to say ‘Mans not hot’ but he ended up saying ‘Man hot cock’ lmaoo.”

@MichelleGriffiths posted: “Oh Stanley is hilarious!”

@Mrssophiew tweeted: “Man hot cock …I literally adore Stanley!”

It was just another stage in the blossoming relationship between Khan and Johnson, which also saw the latter pen a tribute poem to the boxer.

@Afftivist tweeted: “Stanley just made up a spoken-word poem for Amir Khan, and I’m feeling bare Shakespeare vibes.

“The bromance of the Intellect and his apprentice is magic! Absolute class.”

@MMohussy786 wrote: “That poem by Stanley is like the best man speech who’s drunk at the wedding & they just ramble on.”

:: I’m A Celeb returns Sunday night on ITV.