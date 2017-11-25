Matt Linnen crashes out of X Factor semi-finals

Matt Linnen is the latest X Factor hopeful to leave the competition after he crashed out at the semi-final stage.

The singer, in Nicole Scherzinger’s over 28’s category, was the sole act to leave during Saturday night’s show after a public vote.

However, with just three spots in next week’s grand final available another two acts will leave during Sunday’s show.

Pipped to the post! @mattlinnen is heading home. Wave goodbye with a ? #XFactor pic.twitter.com/mM3zE56b5J — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 25, 2017

Linnen swore “this is only the beginning” as he spoke to Dermot O’Leary after learning he was leaving.

He added: “I’ve had loads of fun, I wish all the best of luck to everyone especially my boy Kevin (Davy White).

“I want to thank everyone who has voted so far and I’ve just had an amazing time.

“This is not the end,” he added.

Noooooooo!!! @MattLinnen should not be out!!! ?? sorry Matt, wish you all the best! ? — Rachiee ? (@rachiee2016) November 25, 2017

Linnen had performed The Rolling Stones’ classic Gimme Shelter during the semi-final and fans of the Southend-based singer were disappointed to see him depart.

@MattLinnen gutted. But as you say- this is only the beginning. Onwards and upwards x — San (@Santhebeach) November 25, 2017

@XFlaminBeckyX tweeted: “So many great contestants have been eliminated and yet the Cutkelvins are still here and we lose yet another one! Bring @MattLinnen back and get them out.”

@KerryRobbo posted: “Matt LINNEN was the only reason I was watching X factor.”

@KiraButcher wrote: “@MattLinnen you did southend so proud! sucks you didn’t get through! proud of you.”