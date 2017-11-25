Menu

Advertising

Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie charged with sexually assaulting woman at nightclub

Showbiz | Published:

He is alleged to have put his hand up the woman’s skirt in and Edinburgh nightclub.

John Leslie (Tim Ireland/PA)

Former television presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

The 52-year-old former Blue Peter and Wheel of Fortune star is alleged to have put his hand up the woman’s skirt.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Atik in Tollcross while the 26-year-old woman was out on a hen night.

John Leslie rape allegations
John Leslie is a former Blue Peter presenter (Tim Ireland/PA)

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report concerning a 52-year-old male, in connection with an alleged incident in Edinburgh on June 25 2017.

“The report is currently under consideration by the procurator fiscal.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News