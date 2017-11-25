Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie charged with sexually assaulting woman at nightclub

Former television presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

The 52-year-old former Blue Peter and Wheel of Fortune star is alleged to have put his hand up the woman’s skirt.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Atik in Tollcross while the 26-year-old woman was out on a hen night.

John Leslie is a former Blue Peter presenter (Tim Ireland/PA)

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report concerning a 52-year-old male, in connection with an alleged incident in Edinburgh on June 25 2017.

“The report is currently under consideration by the procurator fiscal.”