Taylor Swift announces UK and Ireland dates for Reputation tour

Taylor Swift has announced a three-date tour of the UK and Ireland.

She will play at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Croke Park in Dublin and Wembley Stadium, London, in June 2018 following the release of her number one album Reputation.

Swift’s chart-topping first single from the album, Look What You Made Me Do, became the most-streamed song in a one-day period ever upon its release.

Taylor Swift's reputation Stadium Tour is coming to the U.K. and Ireland! The https://t.co/3S6eOKceQK presale is Wednesday, November 29th at 9am local time and the general onsale is December 1st at 9am. More information can be found at https://t.co/ebjX0FZn1W pic.twitter.com/dc8ltneLlI — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 24, 2017

Tickets for the tour will be on sale on Friday December 1.

Subscribers to the star’s website will be able to purchase tickets from Wednesday November 29.