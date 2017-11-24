Advertising
Pregnant Jordin Sparks announces the sex of her baby
She wrote in an Instagram post: “We have so much to be thankful for.”
American Idol champion Jordin Sparks has announced the sex of her baby.
The pregnant singer wrote in an Instagram post: “IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!
“@_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around!
“We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!”
She won American Idol in 2007 at the age of just 17.
