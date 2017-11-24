Olly Murs and Piers Morgan clash over Oxford Circus incident

Olly Murs has hit back at criticism from Piers Morgan after the singer was caught up in an incident in central London.

There was a “significant level of panic” on Oxford Street and at Oxford Circus Tube station as witnesses said they heard shots late on Friday afternoon.

But after armed police responded to the area which was packed with Black Friday shoppers and rush-hour commuters, they announced nothing had been found and the Tube station has re-opened.

During the panic, Murs tweeted from inside department store Selfridges where he said he was hiding in a back office and had heard gunshots.

After police said there was no evidence of shots being fired or any casualties on London’s busiest shopping street, Morgan told Murs: “Stop tweeting mate @ollyofficial. Nothing happened,” and accused him of spreading false information in a post on Twitter.

Murs told the Good Morning Britain presenter: “Listen piers! I was shopping and then all of sudden the whole place went mad, I mean crazy people running & screaming towards exits.

“We found a small office to hide to which loads of staff and people were saying there was shots fired. If you was there you’d have understood mate.”

Morgan told the musician he had “stirred up extra needless panic by tweeting false information”.

He added: “When you have millions of followers be very careful what you tweet. There were no shots, in fact nothing happened at all.”

During the initial panic, Murs wrote: “f***everyone get out of @Selfridges now gun shots!! I’m inside.”

“Really not sure what’s happened! I’m in the back office… but people screaming and running towards exits!”

He later added: “Being told no shots in Selfridges! Have no idea the whole store went crazy.”

Armed police had raced to Oxford Circus Tube station and Oxford Street after receiving 999 calls reporting that shots had been fired.

The Met Police said: “Given the nature of the information received, the Met responded in line with our existing operation as if the incident was terrorism, including the deployment of armed officers.

“Officers working with colleagues from British Transport Police carried out an urgent search of the area. No casualties, evidence of any shots fired or any suspects were located by police.”

Passengers fled the station on to Oxford Circus and Regent Street causing a minor injury to one woman.