Menu

Advertising

Miley Cyrus dismisses ‘rude’ pregnancy rumours

Showbiz | Published:

The singer said the “bump” was just a lot of vegan Thanksgiving turkey.

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday (PA)

Singer Miley Cyrus has hit out at pregnancy rumours, putting her pictured “bump” down to a generous portion of vegan turkey.

The Younger Now star knocked back the suggestions in an Instagram story, labelling them as “rude”.

Media reports emerged within hours after she posted a photo of herself posing in a grey T-shirt with her hips leaning forward in a pre-birthday snap with the caption: “So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby”.

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Cyrus, who celebrated her 25th birthday on America’s Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, later shared the picture again in an Instagram story, stamped with the caption: “Not pregnant just eating a s*** ton of tofurkey.”

Cyrus hits back at pregnancy rumours via Instagram.
Cyrus hits back at pregnancy rumours via Instagram (@mileycyrus/Instagram)

Birthday Mood !

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News