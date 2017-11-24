Advertising
Miley Cyrus dismisses ‘rude’ pregnancy rumours
The singer said the “bump” was just a lot of vegan Thanksgiving turkey.
Singer Miley Cyrus has hit out at pregnancy rumours, putting her pictured “bump” down to a generous portion of vegan turkey.
The Younger Now star knocked back the suggestions in an Instagram story, labelling them as “rude”.
Media reports emerged within hours after she posted a photo of herself posing in a grey T-shirt with her hips leaning forward in a pre-birthday snap with the caption: “So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby”.
Cyrus, who celebrated her 25th birthday on America’s Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, later shared the picture again in an Instagram story, stamped with the caption: “Not pregnant just eating a s*** ton of tofurkey.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.